Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 8,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 61,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

