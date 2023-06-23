Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) vs. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Head to Head Review

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Insulet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.37 billion 14.85 $4.60 million N/A N/A Femasys $1.21 million 6.73 -$11.39 million ($0.96) -0.64

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Insulet has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 7 6 0 2.46 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $330.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,113.99%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Insulet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.04% 17.29% 3.59% Femasys -971.76% -68.87% -62.00%

Summary

Insulet beats Femasys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

About Femasys

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.