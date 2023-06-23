Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.20% of Integer worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. Citigroup started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

