Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 13,584,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,929,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

