Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,504,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

