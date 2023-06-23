International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. International Bancshares accounts for 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 270.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,790,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $43.45. 34,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

