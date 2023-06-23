Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 123,835 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

