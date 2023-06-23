Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

