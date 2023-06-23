Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,466,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,178% from the previous session’s volume of 44,736 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.73.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

