Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,888,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $145.40. 1,172,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,038. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

