Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.07

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as low as $11.50. Investec Group shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

Investec Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

