Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Principal Financial Group (PFG)

6/22/2023 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

6/9/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

6/8/2023 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

6/2/2023 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2023 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2023 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2023 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2023 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2023 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2023 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

5/1/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/1/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $83.00.

4/25/2023 – Principal Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $72.40. 1,501,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,622. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after buying an additional 2,255,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

