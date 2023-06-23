Investors Buy Large Volume of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,261 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,304% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 14,381,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

