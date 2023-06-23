Investors Buy Large Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Call Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 41,629 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 20,996 call options.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

