IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $496.16 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $496.16 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007071 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

