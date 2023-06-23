IoTeX (IOTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.66 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $184.23 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,444,952 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,444,947 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

