Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,009,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

