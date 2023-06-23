IP Group (IPZYF) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,186 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IP Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 371.17% 7.20% 4.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.01 IP Group Competitors $494.08 million $17.76 million 18.02

This table compares IP Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IP Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IP Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1173 4902 6328 92 2.43

IP Group currently has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20,960.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 91.11%. Given IP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IP Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

IP Group competitors beat IP Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

