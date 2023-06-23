Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $62.13. 160,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 683,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 474.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 103.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 273,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 138,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 130,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

