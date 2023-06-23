Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200,200 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.