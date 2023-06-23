iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is MRA Advisory Group’s 5th Largest Position

MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 72,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,755. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
