iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Holdings Lifted by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. 461,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

