iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

