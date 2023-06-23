iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,561 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.74% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,336,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 305,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USXF opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $707 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

