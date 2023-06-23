iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,659 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.5% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $97.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

