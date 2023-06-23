iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 211,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the previous session’s volume of 35,101 shares.The stock last traded at $386.09 and had previously closed at $391.11.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

