iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after acquiring an additional 215,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

