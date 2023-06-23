iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Increased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.26% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 789,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 356,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. 9,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

