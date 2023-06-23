iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $48.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

