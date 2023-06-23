iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Position Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 158,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 155,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period.

ENZL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 2,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,602. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

