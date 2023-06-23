iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

