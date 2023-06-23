iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1,749.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,765,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,603,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $132.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

