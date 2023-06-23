iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Cut by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

