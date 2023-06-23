iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

