iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.