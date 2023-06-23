iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lowered by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 223,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

