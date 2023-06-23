iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,604,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 145.0% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

