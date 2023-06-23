ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.96

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 35943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

ITOCHU Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth about $18,029,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

