Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.58

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.58 and traded as high as C$12.51. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 2,321,213 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4912495 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.