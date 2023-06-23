IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,350. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

