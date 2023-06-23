IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.98. 2,476,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,531,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

