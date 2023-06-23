IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.98. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $795.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

