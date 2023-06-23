IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,425. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

