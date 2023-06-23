IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

ETN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.67. 166,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.