IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,782. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

