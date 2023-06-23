IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NYSE MPC remained flat at $111.42 on Friday. 264,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

