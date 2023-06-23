Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 142.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 1.5 %

JBL traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 271,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,403. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.