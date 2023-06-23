Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.70 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.54 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.50 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

