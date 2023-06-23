Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Increased by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 6.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,918,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.08.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.