James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.78

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 47957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $703.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in James River Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

